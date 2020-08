Or Copy this URL to Share

SAM

SCILLUFFO, 95



LAKELAND - SamScilluffo, 95, passed away 8/8/20. He is survived by his 2 sons Joseph and James Scilluffo. Arrangements handled by Heath F.C.



