SAMUEL F.
PAYNE
LAKELAND - Samuel F. Payne, 64, died October 17, 2019. Sam was born in North Attleboro, MA and relocated to Florida in 1975. In 1982 he moved to Lakeland with his wife and children where he was a landscaper for the past 30 years.
Sam is survived by his wife of 41 years, Norma Payne; 2 sons Chad Payne, Jason Payne; 1 daughter Ashlea Fike (Jim), and 3 grandchildren: Katelyn, Cooper, and Sara.
A service will be held at Health Funeral Chapel, Friday, October 25th. The family will greet friends and family from 4 to 5pm with a service beginning at 5pm.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019