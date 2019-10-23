The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel F. Payne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel F. Payne Obituary
SAMUEL F.
PAYNE

LAKELAND - Samuel F. Payne, 64, died October 17, 2019. Sam was born in North Attleboro, MA and relocated to Florida in 1975. In 1982 he moved to Lakeland with his wife and children where he was a landscaper for the past 30 years.
Sam is survived by his wife of 41 years, Norma Payne; 2 sons Chad Payne, Jason Payne; 1 daughter Ashlea Fike (Jim), and 3 grandchildren: Katelyn, Cooper, and Sara.
A service will be held at Health Funeral Chapel, Friday, October 25th. The family will greet friends and family from 4 to 5pm with a service beginning at 5pm.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now