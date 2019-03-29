|
|
SAMUEL JOSEPH
PIOPPO, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Samuel Joseph Pioppo, 90, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on March 27, 2019 at his home.
Born June 24, 1928 in Kankakee, IL, he moved to Winter Haven in 1991 from Chicago, IL. He was Catholic, loved bowling and was a lifelong Cubs fan 'Go Cubs Go.'
Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Katheen, in 2001, he is survived by: a daughter, Sharon Daly and her husband, John of Winter Haven; three sons, Thomas Pioppo and his wife Marcia of Lake Wales, FL, Craig Pioppo and his wife Lyrl of Chicago, IL and Kevin Pioppo and his wife Robin of Chicago, IL.; a brother, Richard Pioppo of Wheaton, IL; a sister, Mary Stellmar of Chicago, IL; ten grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am Monday, April 1, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his name to the . Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019