|
|
SAMUEL 'SAM'
THOMAS WATTERS
MULBERRY - Samuel 'Sam' Thomas Watters, age 61, passed away January 9, 2020 at L.R.M.C.
Sam was born in Lower Burrell, PA, to Thomas & Audrey (Carnahan) Watters on October 13, 1958. He moved to Mulberry 33 years ago from PA. He was a steel mill operator in the steel industry, an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and of the Lutheran faith.
He is survived by his wife Trish Walsh, daughter Katie Watters, stepdaughter Tina Vogel, son-in-law Darren Vogel, three grandchildren, Matthew, Allen & Lorelei, father Tom Watters and stepmother Mae Watters.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020