SANDEEP K.
BERI, 57
WINTER HAVEN - Sandeep K. Beri, 57, of Winter Haven, passed away on July 7, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health. He was born on May 14, 1962, in Ludhiana, India to Dev Krishan Beri Sood and Sita Rani (Nehra) Sood. Sandeep moved to New York in 1984 from India, and worked for various construction companies before starting his own company and working as a self employed general contractor. He retired and moved to Florida in 2016.
Sandeep enjoyed cooking, gardening and home improvement projects. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with the people he loved. He was a kind man, soft spoken and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed deeply.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his significant other, Shirley Kachito. Sandeep leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Dave Beri and Nick Beri; daughters, Anita Emly and Sophia Beri; brother, Sunil; sisters, Rama, Shama, and Anita; and 5 grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from July 14 to July 15, 2019