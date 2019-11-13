|
SANDRA BETH
COMBEE
THOMPSON, 58
7/30/61 - 11/8/19
LAKELAND - Sandra Beth Combee Thompson passed away November 8, 2019.
Born to parents Bo & Mary Combee. Preceded in death by father Bo Combee, grandson Elijah Paul Harrison, stepdaughter Jessica Harrison and nephew Clayton Mc-Lauchlin. Survived by mother Mary A. Combee, husband Timothy Thompson, two sons Dallas P. Harrison Jr. (Amber) & Dalton R. Harrison (Ashley), brother Neil Combee (Linda), two sisters Charlotte Combee, Lori Combee Drew (Danny), 5 nieces and nephews, 8 great nieces and nephews, 2 stepdaughters Coty Thompson & Courtland Thompson, 5 aunts and many cousins.
Services will be held at Gapway Baptist Church 1705 N. Combee Rd. Lakeland, FL 33801 Wednesday November 13, 2019. Viewing will be held at 1:00PM, immediately followed by Funeral at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gapway Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Sandra.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care
Published in Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019