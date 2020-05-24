SANDRA

DAVIS

FELTNER



BARTOW - Sandra Davis Feltner, age 81, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Winter Haven. Born December 22, 1938 in Englewood, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Reginald and Gertrude (Schaub) Davis.

Since moving to Florida, Sandy has worked for many years as an administrative assistant for Gulf State Signs, Sun Bank, the State's Attorney's Office in Bartow and finally Publix in Bartow as a cashier.

Among her hobbies of knitting, crocheting and quilting, her favorite was cross-stitching. Sandy was known for passing many of her beautiful works on to friends and coworkers.

Mrs. Feltner is survived by two daughters: Janice Chumney, Nancy DePetrillo, two grandsons: John Daniel Chumney and Andrew B. Chumney II. She also leaves behind three great grandchildren: Gracie, Madison and Kinley. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date.



