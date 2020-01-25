Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Gardens
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 853-5959
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA SCALIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA DEAN SCALIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA DEAN SCALIA Obituary
SANDRA DEAN
SCALIA, 78

LAKELAND - Sandra Dean Scalia, 78, of Lakeland went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 7, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Candace, her husband Wes and their children, Trace and Peyton, her daughter Cindy, her husband Dave and their children, Maddison and Brody. She is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends.
She was a finance secretary at Ridgeview Global Studies Academy in Davenport. She loved feeding swans at Lake Morton, enjoying wildlife from her backyard on Lake Gibson and her beloved cat, Pongo. Her favorite song was 'Sunny,' and she loved to help others with acts of kindness.
On January 10, an intimate gathering of family members laid Sandra to rest at Gentry-Morrison Serenity Gardens Cemetery-Community Mausoleums at 3350 Mall Hill Drive in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -