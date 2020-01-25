|
|
SANDRA DEAN
SCALIA, 78
LAKELAND - Sandra Dean Scalia, 78, of Lakeland went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 7, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Candace, her husband Wes and their children, Trace and Peyton, her daughter Cindy, her husband Dave and their children, Maddison and Brody. She is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends.
She was a finance secretary at Ridgeview Global Studies Academy in Davenport. She loved feeding swans at Lake Morton, enjoying wildlife from her backyard on Lake Gibson and her beloved cat, Pongo. Her favorite song was 'Sunny,' and she loved to help others with acts of kindness.
On January 10, an intimate gathering of family members laid Sandra to rest at Gentry-Morrison Serenity Gardens Cemetery-Community Mausoleums at 3350 Mall Hill Drive in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020