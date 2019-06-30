The Ledger Obituaries
|
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Sandra Downer Whiteside

Sandra Downer Whiteside Obituary
SANDRA DOWNER
WHITESIDE

LAKELAND - Sandra Downer Whiteside passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Lakeland FL, at the age of 78. She was born in Coral Gables, Florida to Robert and Marcia Minear.
Sandra moved to Alaska with her then-husband, Frank, where she spent close to 40 years as a homemaker, a business owner, and raised four children in Delta Junction. Her next chapter in life led her to Nova Scotia then back to Florida where she met Jim McMullen, with whom she spent her last years with.
She is survived by her sisters, Anna Belle Allyn and her husband Jack of Lakeland, FL, and Beverly Atkinson and her husband Steve of Minneapolis MN; children, Suzanna, Greg, Ken and Daryl, all of Alaska; 10 grandchildren and three great- grandchildren, many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She is now joining her sister, Nancy Beth, and parents, Robert and Marcia.
A visitation will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00pm with a memorial service at 3:00pm.
Memorials may be made in the name Good Shepherd Hospice to 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, FL 33637 or www.chaptershealth.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from June 30 to July 1, 2019
