SANDRA ELAINEBRINK, 73FOR MEADE - Mrs. Sandra Elaine Brink, 73, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Sebring, FL. Sandra was born December 15, 1946 in Miami, FL and has been a longtime resident of Fort Meade.She was a bookkeeper for B & E Automotive in Fort Meade, and a lover of animals, and especially her dogs.Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mildred Jones Green; brother, Bob Green; and nephew, Ernie Parrish, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, Ed Brink, Fort Meade, FL; brothers, Jimmy Green and wife Susan, Tallahassee, FL, Ronnie Green and wife Shawna, Bartow, FL; sister, Sue Parrish and husband Ernie, Fort Meade, FL; nephews, Brian Green and Jeff Green, both of Tallahassee, FL, Richard Green, Bartow, FL; nieces, Natalie Green, Tallahassee, FL and Kristin Villafranca and husband Milton, Bartow, FL.Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Sandra's memory may be to an SPCA or Humane Society of one's choice.Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.