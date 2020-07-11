1/1
SANDRA ELAINE BRINK
1946 - 2020
SANDRA ELAINE
BRINK, 73

FOR MEADE - Mrs. Sandra Elaine Brink, 73, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Sebring, FL. Sandra was born December 15, 1946 in Miami, FL and has been a longtime resident of Fort Meade.
She was a bookkeeper for B & E Automotive in Fort Meade, and a lover of animals, and especially her dogs.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mildred Jones Green; brother, Bob Green; and nephew, Ernie Parrish, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, Ed Brink, Fort Meade, FL; brothers, Jimmy Green and wife Susan, Tallahassee, FL, Ronnie Green and wife Shawna, Bartow, FL; sister, Sue Parrish and husband Ernie, Fort Meade, FL; nephews, Brian Green and Jeff Green, both of Tallahassee, FL, Richard Green, Bartow, FL; nieces, Natalie Green, Tallahassee, FL and Kristin Villafranca and husband Milton, Bartow, FL.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Sandra's memory may be to an SPCA or Humane Society of one's choice.
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hancock Funeral Home - Fort Meade
945 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
(863) 285-8171
