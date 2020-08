Or Copy this URL to Share

SANDRA FAY

CLARK, 79



LAKELAND - Sandra Clark, 79, died 8/6/20. Widow of Buzz Clark, survived by sons, Mark & Ron Stankus; sister Kelly Douglas & many loving family members.



