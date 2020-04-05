|
SANDRA 'SANDY' H. McMAHON, 77
LAKELAND - Sandra 'Sandy' H. McMahon, age 77, went home to be with the Lord on 3/30/20.
She was born in Rocky Mount, NC, and grew up in Florida. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lakeland, FL, where she served for many years.
Sandra will be lovingly remembered by her children: son and daughter-in-law, Wayne & Carol Culp of Myrtle Beach, SC, and son, Keith Culp of Sumter, FL; grandchildren: Jared Culp, Jacob Culp, and Dustin Culp; sister, Harriett Lee Henriquez & David Henriquez and brother and sister-in-law, Jerry Michael & Barbara Ann Holt plus many nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service for immediate family will be held in her honor at Willow Oak Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Lakeland Hospice House, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020