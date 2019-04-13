|
|
SANDRA J.
NORRIS, 81
BARTOW - Sandra J. Norris, 81, of Bartow, passed away April 9, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Florida, born in Bartow on May 18, 1937 to parents James and Mertice Simpson. Sandy was co-owner along with her husband of 49 years, Lawrence Norris, of Town and Country Termite and Pest Control for over 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband Larry and son Ralph Norris.
Sandy is survived by her children Cheryl Law and husband Mark, Huey Norris and wife Leisa, Alan Norris and wife Sissy, and Mark Norris and wife Cheryl; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 11AM on Monday, April 15, 2019 with a funeral service at 12PM. Interment will follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Huey Norris, Alan Norris, Mark Norris, Huey Norris Jr., Chase Norris, Mark Law, Mike Walker and Jason Parker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 320 W. Main St., Lakeland, FL 33815.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019