SANDRA JEAN FELTER Obituary
SANDRA JEAN
FELTER, 67

WINTER HAVEN - Sandra Jean Felter, age 67, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Felter was born October 20, 1951, in Winter Haven, Florida to Leonard Talmadge and Leona Lucrecia (Bolin) Holmes. She was a lifetime Polk County resident and retired after several years from the United States Postal Service. Sandra enjoyed fishing, flowers, and being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister.
Sandra is survived by: 2 daughters: Kim (Chris) Narramore of Auburndale, Jan (Dan) Pretot of Tampa, son: Scott Russ of Florida, 2 sisters: Talma Guy of Auburndale, Marilyn Crane of Polk City, 4 grandchildren: Jordan, Ashley, Tristan & Austin.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
