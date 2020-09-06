SANDRA JEAN

OESTREICH



LAKELAND - As the gorgeous orange and yellow sun rose on the morning of 3/14/20, heaven's gates opened to receive an angel, Sandy Oestreich. On this day, the Lord added an elegant soprano voice to his heavenly choir.

Her husband, Wally, held her hand until our Lord received her into his kingdom. Daughter, Jean and son, Mark with wife Page, said their last goodbyes as she left this earth.

Wally and Sandy would have celebrated 61 years of marriage on August 29, 2020.

Sandy had her family by her side during her last days. Grandchildren, Frank and wife Amanda, Beth and husband Sean, Natalie, Rachel and great grand-children Kannon, Kali, Kylie, Laila, Axle and Skylar, were the sunshine in her life. They provided joy, laughter and amazing hugs during each visit.

Sandy's brother, Steve visited and reminisced, bringing them closer as the end neared.

Calley Cat couldn't visit her but this darn cat was her constant companion at home. She would walk room to room with Sandy and sleep with her every night.

Sandy enjoyed her church and sang in the choir her entire life. She retired from Publix after 35 years. Sandy and Wally loved to camp and cruise. They even took the whole family on cruises.

Sandy, Mom, Gram-ma will live forever in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



