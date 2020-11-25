1/1
SANDRA JEAN STONE
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SANDRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANDRA JEAN
STONE, 84

LAKELAND - Sandra Jean Stone passed away November 19, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. She was born in Alton, IL, March 31, 1936, to Charles and Charlotte Meyers.
She is survived by her devoted sons, Michael Hamic and Stephen Hamic (Jane), and her grandchildren, Bailey Hamic and Lance Hamic, whom she adored; sisters, Margaret Humphrey, Charlene Cole, and April Hamic; nieces, Lisa and Laurie; and nephews, Kenny and Brian Humphrey, Chad Sawyer, and Brad and Blake Austwick.
She retired as a manager of the Olan Mills Studio in Tallahassee before moving to Lakeland and starting in the real estate industry. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801, or to the charity of your choice. Funeral services are for family now, and at a later and safer date there will be a celebration of life service. Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved