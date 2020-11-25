SANDRA JEAN
STONE, 84
LAKELAND - Sandra Jean Stone passed away November 19, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. She was born in Alton, IL, March 31, 1936, to Charles and Charlotte Meyers.
She is survived by her devoted sons, Michael Hamic and Stephen Hamic (Jane), and her grandchildren, Bailey Hamic and Lance Hamic, whom she adored; sisters, Margaret Humphrey, Charlene Cole, and April Hamic; nieces, Lisa and Laurie; and nephews, Kenny and Brian Humphrey, Chad Sawyer, and Brad and Blake Austwick.
She retired as a manager of the Olan Mills Studio in Tallahassee before moving to Lakeland and starting in the real estate industry. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801, or to the charity of your choice
. Funeral services are for family now, and at a later and safer date there will be a celebration of life service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
.