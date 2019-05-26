|
SANDRA K.
PALARCHIO-WALRATH, 61
LAKELAND - Sandra Kay Palarchio-Walrath, 61, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 21, 2019. She was born August 30, 1957 in Marion, Ohio to Harold and Harriet Wasserbeck. She married the love of her life on February 14th, 1987 and is survived by her husband Richard Walrath.
She was a loving and devoted mother survived by Timothy Palarchio (son), Samantha Palarchio (daughter in law), Lorraine (Palarchio) Milam (daughter), Richard Milam (son in law), Nicholas Walrath (son); grandchildren Emily and Brandon Lackey; Michael and Pascale Wasserbeck (brother and sister in law) and their children, Robert and Terry Wasserbeck (brother and sister in law) and their children; her parents Harold and Harriet Wasserbeck; and many, many friends. Sandy was the best wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend one could ever ask for. Her smile would always light up the room and her laugh was contagious to those who surrounded her. Sandy will forever be missed but always in our hearts.
Friends and family are invited to attend memorial services at Shepherd Road Presbyterian Church, 1217 Shepherd Rd, Lakeland FL. 33811 on July 6th, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherd Road Presbyterian Church.
Published in Ledger from May 26 to May 27, 2019