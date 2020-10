Or Copy this URL to Share

SANDRA

KAY 'GRANDMA'

WILLIAMS

BATES, 70

Corpus Christi Mem. Hospital Security



LAKELAND - Sandra Bates, 70, passed away 9/22/20. View: Sat. 2:00-3:00 p.m. Svc. at 3:00 p.m. All services will be held at Coney Chapel. Coney F.H.



