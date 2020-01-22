|
SANDRA KAYE
MARTIN, 56
LAKE ALFRED - Sandra Kaye Martin, 56, of Lake Alfred, Florida made her way to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020.
Sandra, also known as 'Sam,' was born on March 12, 1963 in Winter Haven, FL. She was a graduate of Auburndale High School and earned her bachelor's degree in finance from the University of South Florida.
Sandra was a loving and loyal daughter, sister, aunt, and friend with a kind and generous personality and quick wit. She was a devoted Christian and loved living at the beach, reading, bible studies, ball games, movies, and her favorite annual family oyster parties!
Sandra was predeceased by her loving parents James W. Martin, Jr. and Hope Conley Martin and sister Judy. She is survived by her brother
Billy Martin (Janice) of Riverview, FL, nieces Kim Medina (Rudy) and Kristi Lanni (Steve) of Riverview, FL, great nephew Jorden Ramirez and great nieces Mariah Droz, Madison Droz, and Aliyah Medina.
A celebration of life for Sandra will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake Alfred, FL at a graveside service on Friday, January 24th at 1pm.
