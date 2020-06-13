SANDRA

'Faye' LANE



LAKELAND - Sandra 'Faye' Lane of Lakeland, Florida passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Hospital. She was born February 10, 1939 and was 81 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Lane. She is survived by her 3 sons, Michael (Kim), Ball Ground, GA; Sean

(Deborah) Port Richey, FL; and Mark (Misty), Lakeland, FL along with her 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Faye was a devoted wife and mother that enjoyed cooking for her loved ones, cracking jokes and brining smiles to everyone around her. She will be greatly missed by the Lakeland community.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life service Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at her home located at 1811 Sanchez Avenue, Lakeland, FL.



