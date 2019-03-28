|
SANDRA LANELL
COX, 75
WINTER HAVEN - Sandra Lanell Cox, 75, born March 19, 1944 in Winter Haven, Florida and passed on March 22, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Sandra was survived by her daughter Lisa Freeman (Robert), Michelle Dubley (Jamie), Cindy Whittington, grandsons Michael (Nicole) Whittington, Timothy Freeman, granddaughters Alisha (Jeffery) Lake, Amber (Toby) Price, great grandsons Jeffery Lake III, Waylon Price, Jaxon Lake, great granddaughters Paezlee Roberts 'Lake,' Brooklyn Price.
Sandra loved being around her grandkids and great grandbabies.
There will be a gathering for family and friends on April 6th from 2 to 4 at Living Water Church with a balloon release around 3 pm.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019