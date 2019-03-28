Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA LANELL COX

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SANDRA LANELL COX Obituary
SANDRA LANELL
COX, 75

WINTER HAVEN - Sandra Lanell Cox, 75, born March 19, 1944 in Winter Haven, Florida and passed on March 22, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Sandra was survived by her daughter Lisa Freeman (Robert), Michelle Dubley (Jamie), Cindy Whittington, grandsons Michael (Nicole) Whittington, Timothy Freeman, granddaughters Alisha (Jeffery) Lake, Amber (Toby) Price, great grandsons Jeffery Lake III, Waylon Price, Jaxon Lake, great granddaughters Paezlee Roberts 'Lake,' Brooklyn Price.
Sandra loved being around her grandkids and great grandbabies.
There will be a gathering for family and friends on April 6th from 2 to 4 at Living Water Church with a balloon release around 3 pm.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.