SANDRA LEE

MILLER, 67



LAKELAND - Sandra Lee Miller, 67, passed away on August 18, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida with the comfort of her family by her side.

Born in Pittsburg, PA in 1953 to the late Edwin and Alberta Sullivan. Sandy is survived by her husband, Neil Miller; two children, Brian Miller (Amber) and Carrie Miller. Five grandchildren, Camden, Chandler and Darby, Natalie and Gianna. Siblings,

Anita Sullivan (Bob Rihn), Donna Davis (Barry), Kathleen Sullivan and Edwin

Sullivan (Shelly); two nieces and three nephews; four great nieces and three great nephews.

Family was Sandy's number one priority. She loved cooking and baking, her Camaro, NASCAR Racing and loved to go RVing with her family. Sandy had a

loved working with children and worked for the YMCA 15 years.

A private Celebration of Life will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Moffitt Cancer Center.



