SANDRA LOIS
TOWNS
WINTER HAVEN - Sandra Lois Towns, born 7/6/1953; was called to Heaven on 9/17/2019 after her battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Born at Avon Park Memorial, she grew up in Sebring, Florida. She worked for Bond Clinic for 30 years before moving on to work for Pearson VUE as Test Center Manager for the last 14 years. Sandy was known by all as the kindest, sweetest, person they had ever known. Her warmth and smile brightened your day anytime she was near. She will be forever in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her father George Conway. She is survived by her husband, Larry Towns and two sons, Chad Grace (Athena), Jody Grace (Winter Haven), three grandchildren, Devon, Caleb and Alyssa, her mother Lillian Conway (Sebring), brothers, George Conway (Sebring) and John Conway (Sebring), sisters Beth McDaniels/Dave (New Smyrna), Patricia Nguyen/Cu (Sebring), Theresa Whidden/ Rick (Sebring), Cathi Wall/ Jason (Sebring), Martha Harvey/ Jamie (Lake Wales).
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Cancer Research.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019