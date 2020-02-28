|
|
SANDRA 'SANDY' LOU SHORES
DOTHAN, AL. - Sandra 'Sandy' Lou Shores peacefully went to be with her Lord on the 14th of February, 2020 in Dothan, Alabama.
A Home-going service was held 11 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at Damascus Baptist Church with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.
A Home-going service was held 10 a.m. (EST), Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church 2101 Overlook Drive Winter Haven, FL 33884.
Sandy was born on October 1, 1947 in Dothan, Alabama to parents Cathie and Ed Shores. The family resided in Cottondale, FL for a short time, before moving to Jacksonville, then Tampa, and finally Winter Haven, FL when Sandy was eight years old. Graduating from Winter Haven High School in 1965, she led an active life of service to others, and enjoyed band, playing the flute and leading as drum major in 1964-65, Girls Scouts, church activities and more.
She attended Polk Community College, and then experienced a successful real estate career while living in Waycross, Ga. After moving back to her beloved Winter Haven, she was the heartbeat of all the places she worked. She was employed in various capacities with dear Winter Haven friends, then the Heart of Florida Girl Scout Council and finally with Calvary Baptist Church for many years.
She served the community of Winter Haven in many ways, from volunteering with her son's scouting and band activities, daughter's Girl Scout troop and dance team, serving at The Mission in Winter Haven, preparing Wednesday night church suppers, serving at her children's schools and extracurricular activities, teaching Vacation Bible School and more. Sandy traveled on mission trips around the world to minister to refugees, as well as share the gospel. During times in Honduras and the Marshall Islands, serving with family and friends from Calvary Baptist were especially impactful for Sandy. Most importantly, she served in ways that weren't often seen publicly, by ministering to widows, her family and others in need.
Her greatest passion was her two children, William 'Bill' Martin McPhail and Katherine Elizabeth (Katie Beth) McPhail Watters, and her thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She exemplified a life of sacrifice and giving. She was a 'helper' and a 'do-er.' Her home was always open to those in need.
Sandy retired to Graceville, FL with her beloved husband Leonard (Lenny) McCoy Shores and was very active in her church and serving others in the community. She also enjoyed a wide range of adventurous travel with Lenny and serving faithfully alongside him in the Angel Flight ministry. Her energy was boundless.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Burton Edward Shores and Catherine Estelle Welch Shores, and her brother Robert Bartley Shores.
She is survived by her husband Leonard McCoy Shores, son William Martin McPhail, daughter Katherine Elizabeth Watters, three step-sons Len Shores, Ryan Shores and Eric Shores, her sister Linda Lee Shores Miller, brothers Michael Louie Shores and William Burton Shores, and sister Mellonee Estelle Shores Hedrick, and her treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A tireless servant has gone to rest. She will be greatly missed by those of us who remain.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020