SANDRA 'SANDY'

RIGGENBACH THORNTON

BERCHOCK



LAKELAND - Sandra 'Sandy' Riggenbach Thornton Berchock went home to Jesus on Wed. June 10th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Ravenna, Ohio, she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.

She leaves behind her three children Douglas (Darla) Thornton, Todd (Shawn) Thornton, and Wendy (Scott) Kow-alski; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Sandra's life will be held privately at a future date with close family.



