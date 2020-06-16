SANDRA 'SANDY'
RIGGENBACH THORNTON
BERCHOCK
LAKELAND - Sandra 'Sandy' Riggenbach Thornton Berchock went home to Jesus on Wed. June 10th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Ravenna, Ohio, she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.
She leaves behind her three children Douglas (Darla) Thornton, Todd (Shawn) Thornton, and Wendy (Scott) Kow-alski; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Sandra's life will be held privately at a future date with close family.
RIGGENBACH THORNTON
BERCHOCK
LAKELAND - Sandra 'Sandy' Riggenbach Thornton Berchock went home to Jesus on Wed. June 10th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Ravenna, Ohio, she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.
She leaves behind her three children Douglas (Darla) Thornton, Todd (Shawn) Thornton, and Wendy (Scott) Kow-alski; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Sandra's life will be held privately at a future date with close family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.