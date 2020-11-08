1/1
SANDRA RUTH MCKITTRICK
1950 - 2020
SANDRA RUTH MCKITTRICK, 70

WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Sandra Ruth McKittrick, 70, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Mon. Nov. 3, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice.
She was born Jan. 26, 1950 in Indiana. Sandra was a homemaker and a Polk Co. resident since 1970. She enjoyed sitting in the garden and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gary Mitchell Handlon; brothers & sisters. Sandra is survived by her daughter Kathy Quick and her husband Aaron of Lakeland; son Eric Handlon of Winter Haven; 3 grandchildren: Makayla, Kody & Jennifer and 3 gt. gr. ch.
A graveside service will be 10:00 am Tues. Nov. 10th at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale.


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Auburndale Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
