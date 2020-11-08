SANDRA RUTH MCKITTRICK, 70WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Sandra Ruth McKittrick, 70, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Mon. Nov. 3, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice.She was born Jan. 26, 1950 in Indiana. Sandra was a homemaker and a Polk Co. resident since 1970. She enjoyed sitting in the garden and spending time with family.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gary Mitchell Handlon; brothers & sisters. Sandra is survived by her daughter Kathy Quick and her husband Aaron of Lakeland; son Eric Handlon of Winter Haven; 3 grandchildren: Makayla, Kody & Jennifer and 3 gt. gr. ch.A graveside service will be 10:00 am Tues. Nov. 10th at Auburndale Memorial Park.Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale.