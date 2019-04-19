|
SANDRA STAUFFER
FORSYTH, 70
SAN ANTONIO, TX. - Sandra S. Forsyth, 70, of San Antonio, Texas passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. She was born on Sept 21, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant, PA to Jack and Fern Stauffer of Winter Haven, Florida who preceded her in death.
Also surviving are her siblings, (twin) Linda Wilcox of Eagle Lake, Randy Stauffer of Marietta, South Carolina and Becky Reeves of Winter Haven, Florida. Sandy had four kids: Holly Schlundt, twins Rich Forsyth, Ryan Forsyth and Jason Forsyth, all from San Antonio, Texas. She stayed busy with her 5 grandkids: Braxton, Kyle, Cameron, Ty, and Kaylie.
Sandy was a resident of Winter Haven and graduate from Winter Haven Sr. High School in 1966. She was employed by Cypress Gardens and Army and Air Force Exchange System. She married Rick Forsyth in 1969 and dedicated her life to raising her kids and that is what made her truly happy. She loved the simple pleasures of life like spending time playing games with her grandkids, trips to Las Vegas, playing bingo and going shopping. Sandy was a beautiful soul that was loved by many and will be forever missed.
Funeral arrangements are still pending. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019