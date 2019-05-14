SANDRA WELLS GRIFFITH



WINTER HAVEN - Sandra Wells Griffith passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1947 in Beckley, West Virginia.

Sandy graduated from Lakeland High School in 1965 and received her bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida in 1969. Later, she also earned a master's degree from the University of South Florida in 1994. During her career as an educator, she worked at many schools around Polk County teaching social studies and later became a media specialist. A life-long learner. Sandy loved to read and travel. This thirst for knowledge was the catalyst for her passion of educating others. Additional hobbies included genealogy which led her to join the Daughters of the American Revolution. It was through this organization that she found a much-needed sisterhood later in her life. Other memberships included the United Daughters of the Confederacy, The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, and The National Society United States Daughters of 1812.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther Sommerville and Maxine Youkey.

Sandra is survived by her daughter; Lara (Josh) Davies, brother; Alan Wells and Scott (Paula) Wells, sister; Tawn (Mike) Jones and Lesa Ann Sommerville, nieces and nephews; Emile Wells, Don Wells, Kaleigh Walls, Lauren Walls, Anna Katherine Jones, Tiffany Ferguson and Edward Ferguson.

Visitation will be held at The Heath Funeral Chapel at 10 am on May 14, 2019 and the service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Burial Park. Donations can be made to the Lakeland Regional Health Foundation at foundation.mylrh.org.

Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2019