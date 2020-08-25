SANDRA WILLIAMS

SANDRA I. 'SANDIE'

WILLIAMS



LAKELAND - On Tuesday Aug. 18th 2020, Sandie Williams passed away at the age of 71 after several years of declining health.

Sandie was born Jan. 1949 in Berlin, WI to Clarence and Adeline Williams. She graduated from LHS and received degrees from Florida Southern College and Stetson Univ. Sandie was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, where she both worked and volunteered. She truly loved her Church family.

She is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her Brother Tom Williams and his wife and family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



