SARA JANE
HUBBARD GOOCHER, 93
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Sara Jane Hubbard Goocher, age 93, a resident of Auburndale, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Lakeland.
Mrs. Goocher was born April 21, 1926, in Alpine, Alabama to Henry Austin and Jennie Brince (Glenn) Hubbard. Sara graduated from Winterboro High School near Talladega. She wanted to continue her education in nursing but due to the war, nursing school was full, so they asked her to teach grammar school. After the war, Sara was able to go and graduate from Sylacauga College School of Nursing in Alabama. Aunt Sara moved from Talladega to Auburndale 5 years ago to live with her nephew & guardian Bryan & Mary Singletary. She enjoyed many trips each year to visit her home church in Talladega, also, visiting friends she worked with in nursing, a host of nieces & nephews from the Goocher and Singletary lineage, all ready to give her hugs & kisses.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold Melton Goocher and 2 brothers: Edward Sims (Jeanette Tapley) Hubbard and Joseph David Hubbard. Aunt Sara is survived by stepson Robert Melton (Nancy) Goocher of Warthon, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, January 14th at First Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Main St., Auburndale. Graveside service and interment will be held 10:00 am Saturday, January 18th at Pine Hill Cemetery in Talladega, with Senior Pastor Robert Klozt presiding. Local arrangements by: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020