SARA KING
MOODY, 92
WINTER HAVEN - Sara King Moody, age 92, peacefully passed away at home Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Earl Moody, her daughter Vicki Moody Adams, her son, Thomas Ervin Moody and sisters Kate Watson, Annie Watson, Mattie Scott and Irene Goolsby. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Moody Keen, 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11:00 am at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake Alfred, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Condolences to family can be made to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019