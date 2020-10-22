1/1
SARAH DENNIS
SARAH DENNIS, 54

LAKELAND - Sarah Holt Dennis, 54, passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice on October 17, 2020.
Sarah spent her childhood in Cape Coral, Fl. She received her Bachelor's degree from Stetson University and studied abroad in Germany for 2 years where she became fluent in German. After returning home she pursued her Law Degree at Stetson Law School. Sarah practiced law for 20 years before starting a new career in education.
She was preceded in death by her brother Douglas Holt. She is survived by her mother Phyllis Shelton, daughter Nicole, granddaughter Ellie and nephew Mark, along with her beloved Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
