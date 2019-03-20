|
SARAH GILBERT
PARRISH, 90
VALDOSTA, GA. - Sarah Gilbert Parrish, 90, passed away on March 10, 2019 at The Fellowship Home at Brookside in Valdosta, GA. Born in Jesup, GA on January 5, 1929, daughter of Sarah Cunningham Rainey and Percival Henry Gilbert. She married Henry A. Parrish and raised three children, in Lakeland, Florida then in Valdosta, GA where they settled for the remainder of their lives.
Survivors include her only sister, Dr. Mary Boyd Zinn; daughter Karen Parrish Lucas; daughter Lynn Parrish Thompson (Chuck); son, Stephen Alexander Parrish; grandchildren Ashley Rhodes Fox (Robby), Katherine Eleanor Fagan (Alex), Stephen Tradd Thompson, Joseph Alexander Thompson; a niece and several nephews. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Sarah Cunningham Gilbert Rain-ey of Belton, SC and George Stephen (Deck) Rainey of Piedmont, SC.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church, 1521 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA, 31602. Inurnment will follow in the Church Memorial Garden, and the family will receive guests in the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be most welcome to Christ Episcopal Church or Bethany Hospice. Carson McLane.
