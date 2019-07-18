|
|
SARAH JANE BLACK-78
WINTER HAVEN - Sarah Jane Black passed away peacefully late Sunday night on July 14, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Sarah was born in Sanford, Florida on September 23, 1940. She was predeceased by her parents, Eloy and Hildegarde Delgado. Sarah moved to Winter Haven when she was three years old. She worked in her father's grocery store, Grande Market, while attending local schools such as Brigham Elementary, Denison Junior High, and Winter Haven High School. She enjoyed playing the flute and piano.
Sarah was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Winter Haven, FL. She was a Pre-K Sunday School teacher. Among other jobs, she worked as a helper to the Wednesday night dinners. Sarah had exceptional commitment by having perfect attendance in Sunday School for more than 50 years.
Sarah's is survived by her older brother, Ramon Delgado, who lives in Montclair, NJ and a younger sister, Rena Wood, a resident of Winter Haven. Her nieces were a big part of her life: Laura (& Andy) Garcia of Tampa, FL; Yvonne (& Greg) Mixon of Tampa, FL; Michelle (& Brent) Thomas of Winter Haven, FL. Most of all, Sarah loved her great nieces and nephews: Owen, Lilly, and Chapman Mixon, Ethan and Bryson Thomas, and Gracyn Garcia. The children brought many smiles and blessings to her life.
The family wishes to thank all the wonderful friends that Sarah has had through the years, First Baptist Church, and The Winter Haven Manor. She enjoyed the fellowship and socialization on many trips and events with these groups. Some of her favorite things were painting, crafts, and especially, bingo.
There is a celebration service at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:30 am by Pastor Steve Harness and the church family. In lieu of flowers, donations on her behave can be given to the Moffitt Cancer Center or First Baptist Church of Winter Haven Children's Department.
Published in Ledger from July 18 to July 19, 2019