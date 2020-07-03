SARAH PARKER
GIBSON, 93
BARTOW - Sarah Parker Gibson, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home in Bartow, FL.
Sarah was born April 8, 1927 in Plant City, FL. She served her community in many ways over the years, working in the school system and playing the organ for both the First Baptist Church and the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.
At the time of her passing, she was a member of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church where she played for numerous weddings, funerals and other special events for many people over the years.
In 2012 she received the Medal of Honor Award for Community Service Outside Her Profession from the Bartow Rotary Club.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Walter O. 'Hoot' Gibson, Jr.
She is survived by her two sons and daughter, Walter O. 'Dub' Gibson, III and wife Jenny of Middleburg, FL, Steven P. Gibson and wife Alicia of Indialantic, FL, daughter, Elizabeth Gibson-Manley and husband Conner 'Chip' of Tucker, GA, sister, Eleanor 'Pat' Storey of Bradenton, FL, brother, John W. Parker and wife Betsy of Shenandoah, TX, five grandchildren, Rachel Gibson-Kanagaraja and husband Nishan of Rockaway, NJ, Jordan Gibson-Dunham and husband Jeff, Sydney, Australia, Steven M. Gibson of Marbury, AL, Michael Parker Gibson of Denver, CO and Robert David Gibson of Indialantic, FL.
Funeral service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 205 E. Stanford Street in Bartow. Private interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Condolences to the family at http://www.WhiddenMcLeanfuneralhome.com