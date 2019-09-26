|
ANDERSON WHITEHEAD, 52
LAKELAND - Scott Anderson Whitehead, 52, of Lakeland, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born in Lakeland, FL on September 9, 1967.
Scott was a member of the First Baptist Church at the Mall, Lakeland. He worked for Publix Super Markets for 27 years at the South Gate store, then in Finance and Telecommunications at the Executive Office.
He loved being outdoors working with horses and cows alongside his grandfather, and in later years, owning his own pasture with cattle. He loved riding horses and did so every chance he had.
Scott is survived by his parents Robert J. Whitehead and Betty Ann Anderson Whitehead; his siblings Robert H. Whitehead and Teri Lynn Whitehead Richardson; seven nieces and nephews Lindsey, James, Andrew, Bo, John, McKenzie and Henry; and his great-nephew Alexander.
A visitation will be held one hour before the funeral, which will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church at the Mall, Lakeland.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the SPCA of Florida, Attention: Philanthropy, 5850 Brannen Road South, Lakeland, FL 33813.
