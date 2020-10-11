1/1
SCOTT BARHAM
SCOTT
BARHAM, 73

LAKELAND - Scott Barham, 73, passed away at the hospital in Lakeland on 9/26/20. He was born on 8/19/1947 in Roswell, N.M. to the late Lloyd and Bettie Barham. He moved to FL in 1975. He obtained a BS from Eastern N.M. Univ., and a MS in Psych. Rehab. from Boston Univ. He retired in 2011 from a long career as a mental health professional.
His death is preceded by his brothers, Monte and Robin Barham and niece Sarah Barham. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan, two daughters, Starr Barham, Lakeland and Season Barham Hodge (Kellen), St. John FL, step mother Joan Barham, grandchildren, Brandon, Kaelynn, Ethan, Willow and step grandchild Josh.
Memorial services will be held on Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
