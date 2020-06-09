SCOTT
BROWNLEE
HARDIN
LAKELAND - Scott Brownlee Hardin, of Lakeland, FL, passed away June 2, 2020, at the age of 64 from complications of a Stroke.
Scott was born December 13, 1955, in Hubbard, Ohio. Scott was the youngest of four children born to Don and Dorothy Hardin. Scott excelled in academics and at 13 he was one of six American students selected to attend Children's International Summer Villages in Philadelphia. The focus that year was to inspire youth to take action for a more just and peaceful world. While in high school, Scott continued civic work in Key Club and was a National Honor Society member. Scott dreamed from an early age of attending Ohio State University. He worked hard at his grandparent's gas station, Ford Motor Plant and Street Scene in Columbus to pay his tuition. He cherished his time at OSU. One of the highlights was living in the academic scholarship Stadium Dorm under the OSU horseshoe. Scott graduated in the spring of 1979 from OSU College of Allied Medical Sciences. Over his 40 year career as a Perfusionist, both in the United States and Europe he touched many lives. He was an excellent clinician, kind to his patients and easy to work with.
Scott is survived by his wife of 24 years Renee, his son Jackson, who meant the world to him, sister Heather Randall, brother Don and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed and remembered for his encyclopedia like brain at trivia, his ever present cup of coffee, his love of waterskiing, his loyal dog Target, camping and traveling with his family, and his fervor for The Ohio State Buckeyes and The Cleveland Indians.
At Scott's request and due to Covid 19, no service will be held. Please feel free to tip a beer in his memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Scott Hardin to CFF.org . Select the donation go to the Tampa Chapter or mail donations to:
CFF/ Tampa 5100 Kennedy Blvd., Suite 195
Tampa, FL 33609 in memory of Scott Hardin. The family will be notified of all donations.
BROWNLEE
HARDIN
LAKELAND - Scott Brownlee Hardin, of Lakeland, FL, passed away June 2, 2020, at the age of 64 from complications of a Stroke.
Scott was born December 13, 1955, in Hubbard, Ohio. Scott was the youngest of four children born to Don and Dorothy Hardin. Scott excelled in academics and at 13 he was one of six American students selected to attend Children's International Summer Villages in Philadelphia. The focus that year was to inspire youth to take action for a more just and peaceful world. While in high school, Scott continued civic work in Key Club and was a National Honor Society member. Scott dreamed from an early age of attending Ohio State University. He worked hard at his grandparent's gas station, Ford Motor Plant and Street Scene in Columbus to pay his tuition. He cherished his time at OSU. One of the highlights was living in the academic scholarship Stadium Dorm under the OSU horseshoe. Scott graduated in the spring of 1979 from OSU College of Allied Medical Sciences. Over his 40 year career as a Perfusionist, both in the United States and Europe he touched many lives. He was an excellent clinician, kind to his patients and easy to work with.
Scott is survived by his wife of 24 years Renee, his son Jackson, who meant the world to him, sister Heather Randall, brother Don and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed and remembered for his encyclopedia like brain at trivia, his ever present cup of coffee, his love of waterskiing, his loyal dog Target, camping and traveling with his family, and his fervor for The Ohio State Buckeyes and The Cleveland Indians.
At Scott's request and due to Covid 19, no service will be held. Please feel free to tip a beer in his memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Scott Hardin to CFF.org . Select the donation go to the Tampa Chapter or mail donations to:
CFF/ Tampa 5100 Kennedy Blvd., Suite 195
Tampa, FL 33609 in memory of Scott Hardin. The family will be notified of all donations.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.