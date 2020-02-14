|
SCOTT CHARLES
ROGERS, 48
WINTER HAVEN - Scott Charles Rogers, born 7-01-71 in Downey, CA to Carolyn and Carl Rogers, passed away at his home in Winter Haven, FL 2-09-20.
He is survived by his three children, Anthony (Anna) Rogers, Stefanie Rogers, and Nathan Rogers.
He is predeceased by his mother, Carolyn (Penny) Owens, and uncle, Jack Keyte.
Scott relocated to Florida from Colfax, CA in 2005, where he leaves behind his Aunt, Vivian Keyte, and two cousins, Melissa (Michael) Thomason and Clinton Keyte. Also residing in CA are lifelong friends Mike Parrot and Tim Rose.
Scott was very proud of his service in the US Navy aboard the USS Lexington, and on the USS Roanoke during the Gulf War.
After his military service, he went on to own and operate a successful trucking company in CA and FL. Scott concluded his driving career as a school bus driver in Polk County, Florida.
He loved to drive anything on wheels, and was always eager to help a friend. He will be missed.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020