Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
View Map
SCOTT CHRISTOPHER BRYAN


1979 - 2019
SCOTT CHRISTOPHER BRYAN Obituary
SCOTT
CHRISTOPHER BRYAN, 40

DAVENPORT - Scott Christopher Bryan, 40, of Davenport, FL, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Scott was born on June 26, 1979 in Winter Haven, FL. He attended school in Auburndale.
Scott loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed living his life to the fullest. He has taken a piece of our hearts but he leaves us with memories that will always be cherished.
He is preceded in death by his father Richard Bryan. Scott is survived by his sweetheart, Jessica Bertotti, three children: Michael Bryan, Jada Bryan and Kaden Bryan, parents Robert and Sondra Guerra, two brothers, Shawn Bryan (Joy) and Stephen Bryan.
Family and friends are invited to attend his celebration of life, Thursday, October 24th anytime from 2-4 p.m. at Kersey Funeral Home, located at 108 E. Lake Stella Drive, Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
