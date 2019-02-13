Home

Bethel Baptist Church
3125 W Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33810
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church
SCOTTIE WAYNE MARKHAM Obituary
SCOTTIE WAYNE
MARKHAM, 47

LAKELAND - Mr. Scottie W. Markham went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 10, 2019.
He was born in Rocky Mount, VA, moved to Brandon, FL in 1979 then moved to Lakeland in 2000. Scottie worked as Vice President of Viasys Corp for many years. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Lakeland. Scottie's favorite hobby was fishing and air boating with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn; son, Dalton Markham; grandchildren, Loretta, Dyk-odah, Levi and Rylee; parents, Larry and Judy Markham; bro-ther, Tracy Markham; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, 2/15/19 from 10:00 - 11:00am at Bethel Baptist Church. Services will begin at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Baptist Church Men's Ministry. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
