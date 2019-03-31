Home

SERENE BOGGS HERLONG

SERENE BOGGS HERLONG Obituary
SERENE BOGGS
HERLONG, 71

LAKELAND - Serene Herlong, 71, passed March 25, 2019.
She was born February 10, 1948 in Dunedin, Florida to James and Ruby Boggs. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 50 years Jerry Herlong, children David Elmore, Carolyn Herlong, Melanie (Todd) Laufenberg; grandchildren, Alana, Matt, Auston, Jacob, Ryan; great-grandson Emmett and brother, John Boggs. Serene was a dedicated wife and mother who treasured every moment with her family. She will be fondly remembered for her strength, her beautiful spirit and her ability to make friends everywhere she went. She had a love for all animals.
Visitation will be at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd, Lakeland at noon on April 5, 2019 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1:00 PM.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
