SGT. LEROY

TUCKER, Jr., 49

Corrections Officer



LAKELAND - Sgt. Leroy Tucker, Jr., passed 8/16/20 in Plant City.

He was born in Bartow on 5/4/71. He was a Corrections Officer (Sgt.), and a member of St. Paul AME Church, Ft. Meade.

Sgt. Tucker is survived by his wife Victoria Brown Tucker, Lakeland; 2 sons: Anthony Tucker, Plant City, Miles Tucker, Sarasota, FL; 1 daughter, Jaleisya Tucker, Haines City; mother Sharon Tucker, Ft. Meade; father Leroy Tucker Sr. (Toni), Lakeland; stepchildren Jasmine Brown, Cameron Calvin, Christopher Brown and Calib Brown, all of Lakeland; sisters Veronica (Michael) Campbell, Mulberry, FL, Kea Tucker, North Carolina, Kenya (Karrington) Jones, Watertown, N.Y.; brother Devon Grundy, Hannau, Germany; mother-in-law Diana Brown-Golding, Lakeland.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5-7pm at Williams Funeral Chapel, Bartow. Services will be held Thursday at 10am at Morrison Cemetery, Ft. Meade.



