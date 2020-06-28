SHANE
CHRISTOPHER CARTER
12/24/82 - 4/25/20
LAKELAND - He saved others even as he struggled to save himself. A loving father, husband, son, and friend. He never stopped serving.
Shane was a proud Veteran who served as a Combat Medic in the Army from 2001 - 2006. He worked freelance in computer animation after earning his bachelors degree; and was currently a Firefighter/ EMT with Polk County Fire Rescue. Shane was actively pursuing his paramedic license and had goals of becoming an Engineer. His work ethic stood out, as did his leadership and strength.
Shane always put his family first and had true character. He was an excellent cook who enjoyed gaming, drawing, writing, and listening to music. His beautiful smile, big bear hugs-his love will be missed forever.
Shane is survived by his loving wife, Rachel Carter; two amazing children, Aurailia and Draycon; parents, Susan Kelley (Chuck) and Stephen Carter; siblings, Stacey Shultz (John), Shawn Carter, Dallas Castellanos (Shannon) and Dustin Akins (Mandie). Also, many family and friends who shared his life and will forever be affected by this terrible loss.
A memorial service will be held at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel located at 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, FL 33810 on Saturday, July 11th, 2020. Visiting with family will be from 10 am - 11 am and the service will begin at 11 am.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morris on.com
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.