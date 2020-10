Or Copy this URL to Share

SHANEVOLYN RICHELLE 'SHANEL'

WILLIAMS, 40

Stylist



LAKELAND - Shanevolyn Williams, 40, passed 10/4/20. Viewing Sat. 9-10:30 am. Svc. at 11 a.m. All svcs. will be at Coney Chapel. Coney F.H.



