|
|
SHANNON MARIE
OGLESBY, 47
LAKELAND - Shannon Marie Oglesby, 47, of Lakeland, died Sun-day April 14, 2019 from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.
Shannon was born in Lakeland, FL on November 4, 1971 and was a lifelong resident. She worked as Office Manager at WebPro Realty.
She is survived by her best friend and love of her life, Rodney Wimberly; children: sons, Coby Moore and Rodney Wimberly II (Crystal) and daughter, Alyssa Wimberly; parents: James and Beverly Oglesby; sister Lori Boyles (Carl); niece: Taylor Boyles; nephew: Hunter Boyles; great niece: Kaelyn Camper and grandson: Bryce Wimberly, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
At this time, the family is concentrating on Rodney Wimberly, who is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries. We will be having a celebration of life at a time and place to be announced in the next few weeks.
The family has lost a bright star and life of the party and she will be missed. Her wonderful work family started a Go Fund Me account for her son, Coby Moore, and we ask that you make a donation in Shannon's memory: https://ww w.gofundme.com/mvc. php?route=homepage_norma/search&term=Shannon%20Oglesby. The family asks that you keep them in your prayers and keep Shannon in your hearts.
Published in Ledger on Apr. 18, 2019