SHARON
BROWN
LAKELAND - Sharon Brown, 76, passed away Feb. 8, 2020.
Sharon was born in Ft. Meade, FL on May 1, 1943 to the late Carl and Virginia Wilson. She remained a lifelong resident of the area. She was a member of New Hope @ The Cornerstone Church, and was active in different church activities throughout her life.
Sharon was preceded in death by her daughter, Carrie Lee Wulf; brothers, Norwood and Raymond Wilson; sisters, Winifred Loraine Wilson and Helen Juanita Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Palmer; grandchildren, Chadwick Kennedy, Corrie Cannon and Sarah Freeman; great grandchildren, Angeleca Blez, Dylan Milliron and Leeanna Carrie Freeman; great-great grandson, Christopher Wilson; brothers, Roger, Tommy, Maryland and Billy Wilson.
Visitation will be Sat. Feb. 15th from 1-2 pm at New Hope @ The Cornerstone, 315 N. Collins St., Plant City, FL. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm at the church. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020