SHARON DENISE DOUBERLEY



BARTOW - Sharon Denise Douberley, Age 57, went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 8th at approx. 5:30 pm at Winter haven hospital.

She retired from the Department of Transportation Bartow Fla.

She is survived by her husband Marshall Douberley; Son's Kyle & Cameron Douberley; Brother, Mark Turner; 2 grandchildren; Aunt, Christine Hodges, & Stepmother Sue Turner and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Full Gospel Fellowship, 112 8th Street West Wahneta, FL 33880 on Saturday, June 20th at 10 am.



