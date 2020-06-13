Sharon Denise Douberley
SHARON DENISE DOUBERLEY

BARTOW - Sharon Denise Douberley, Age 57, went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 8th at approx. 5:30 pm at Winter haven hospital.
She retired from the Department of Transportation Bartow Fla.
She is survived by her husband Marshall Douberley; Son's Kyle & Cameron Douberley; Brother, Mark Turner; 2 grandchildren; Aunt, Christine Hodges, & Stepmother Sue Turner and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Full Gospel Fellowship, 112 8th Street West Wahneta, FL 33880 on Saturday, June 20th at 10 am.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
