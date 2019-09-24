Home

Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
SHARON THOMAS
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
SHARON DUKE THOMAS


1940 - 2019
SHARON DUKE
THOMAS, 79

BARTOW - Sharon Duke Thomas, age 79, passed away September 16, 2019 at L.R.M.C.
Sharon was born in Bartow, FL, on March 16, 1940, to Charles E. & Rose Mary (Seigler) Duke, Sr. She moved from Mulberry to Lakeland 47 years ago. She was a homemaker and a member of Mulberry United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Thomas, son-in-law Jeff Mc Knight and brother Charles Duke. She is survived by her daughter Donna Mc Knight, grandsons Jacob & Tyler Mc Knight, sister Diane DeShong and brother Kim Duke.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mulberry United Methodist Church in memory of 'Sharon,' 306 N. Church Ave., Mulberry, FL, 33860.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel from 3:00-4:00 P.M. Celebration of 'Sharon's life' will be held at 4:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
