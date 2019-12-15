|
|
SHARON E.
LOWE, 62
BARTOW - Sharon E. Lowe died on December 4, 2019 (62) at Tampa General Hospital. Sharon was born February 3, 1957.
Sharon was a kind, loving, God fearing woman. She dedicated her entire life caring for others. She was an inspiration to so many. Sharon worked at the Fort Meade Child Development Center in Fort Meade, Florida, where she was employed for a total of 39 long years. She had a love and passion for children and has played a major part of taking care of so many children at work as well as in her local community. Sharon loved the Lord and served him daily.
Sharon preceded in death with her husband Charles M. Lowe Sr. and sisters Marcia and Wanda, and brother Darryl. The Life She Lived will never be forgotten, her bubbly personality and warm smile was a like a ray of sunshine.
A celebration and tribute to such a beautiful Life will be held December 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Turning Pointe Worship Center 1400 East Georgia Street in Bartow Florida.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019